Megyn Kelly is ready for her NBC debut.

The first promo for the 46-year-old journalist's new show, Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly, debuted on Thursday night during an episode of NBC Nightly News W​ith Lester Holt.

RELATED: Megyn Kelly Set to Go Up Against Kelly Ripa With New Morning Show -- See Her First Day at NBC!

The former Fox News host also shared the sneak peek on Twitter, writing, "Looking forward to Sunday, June 4th!" The 15-second preview promises "sharp, strong journalism" and shows Kelly telling someone off-screen, "You have to tell this story."

Looking forward to Sunday, June 4th! pic.twitter.com/zWJwtUZJnp — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 25, 2017

Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly will have a limited run this summer and return after the Winter Olympics in early 2018. Additionally, she will also host a new daytime show on NBC, set to air 9 a.m. Monday through Friday. No premiere date has been announced at th​is​ time.

WATCH: Megyn Kelly Brushes Off Her RNC Dress Haters: 'I Can Be Smart and Challenging While Wearing Spaghetti Straps'

The former Kelly File host left Fox News ​after 12 years of service in January.

"After more than a dozen years at Fox News, I have decided to pursue a new challenge," ​ Kelly said in ​a heartfelt message​ in January​. "This was a tough decision for me, because I love this show, our staff, my crew, my colleagues here at Fox, and you, those who write me the lovely handwritten notes, asking about my kids, and even those who -- very rarely -- complain on Twitter about our coverage after our show, or a presidential debate."

Following her departure, a Fox News insider told ET that Kelly wanted to spend more time with her three kids and be able to do more special coverage.

See more of her goodbye message ​to Fox News in the video below.