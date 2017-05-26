Megyn Kelly is ready for her NBC debut.
The first promo for the 46-year-old journalist's new show, Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly, debuted on Thursday night during an episode of NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt.
The former Fox News host also shared the sneak peek on Twitter, writing, "Looking forward to Sunday, June 4th!" The 15-second preview promises "sharp, strong journalism" and shows Kelly telling someone off-screen, "You have to tell this story."
Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly will have a limited run this summer and return after the Winter Olympics in early 2018. Additionally, she will also host a new daytime show on NBC, set to air 9 a.m. Monday through Friday. No premiere date has been announced at this time.
The former Kelly File host left Fox News after 12 years of service in January.
"After more than a dozen years at Fox News, I have decided to pursue a new challenge," Kelly said in a heartfelt message in January. "This was a tough decision for me, because I love this show, our staff, my crew, my colleagues here at Fox, and you, those who write me the lovely handwritten notes, asking about my kids, and even those who -- very rarely -- complain on Twitter about our coverage after our show, or a presidential debate."
Following her departure, a Fox News insider told ET that Kelly wanted to spend more time with her three kids and be able to do more special coverage.
