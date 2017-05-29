​​EXCLUSIVE: 'America's Got Talent' Welcomes a Piano-Playing Chicken in Hilarious ​Premiere ​Sneak Peek

Can a chicken play piano?

America's Got Talent is welcoming a little fowl play to its new season, and ET has ​the exclusive ​sneak peek of the hilarious audition.

In the clip, a chicken named Jokgu steals the show with a sweet rendition of "America the Beautiful."

Judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel appear skeptical at first, but Jokgu manages to win them over while pecking away at the keys of her tiny piano.

Even new host, Tyra Banks, seemed amazed by the talented chicken.

If it's not already clear, the upcoming season of AGT will be a wacky ride of unforgettable moments that viewers have grown to love over the last 11 seasons.

Earlier this month, ET's Cameron Mathison sat down with Cowell at his Beverly Hills, California,​ ​home where he dished on Banks joining the show after Nick Cannon's shocking exit and revealed his favorite part of judging competition shows.

"Regardless of any show I've been on, it's the moment where you meet someone for the first time and think, this person, I really believe in my gut, has got star quality," said the 57-year-old producer and reality star. "Something's gonna happen. I don't know what. Look it happens rarely, but when it happens, you will never forget that moment."

After several years in the music industry and reality TV, Cowell never gets tired of discovering new talent.

"Whether it's Susan Boyle, whether it's Carrie Underwood, Harry Styles, whatever, I always remember that moment and I think​, ​this is amazing because I'm here at the moment when someone's going to be discovered and it's the most incredible feeling​," he shared.​

America’s Got Talent premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.