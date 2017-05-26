Billie Lourd Debuts Icy Blue Hair for 'American Horror Story' Season 7

Billie Lourd has gone blue!

The 24-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that she's traded in her blonde locks for a brand new icy blue hue.

"❄️🌬❄️#winteriscoming @mrrpmurphy @ahsfx," Lourd captioned the pic of her new tresses, tagging American Horror Story and showrunner Ryan Murphy.

"Winter is coming. Can't wait for everybody to see what the incredible Billie Lourd does this season on AHS," Murphy wrote alongside the same image on his Instagram page.

Murphy seemed to confirm that season seven of AHS would be election themed with a "clue" involving Evan Peters' hair last week.

"AHS Season 7: Red, white and blue clue," he captioned the snap.

"There are only three people in the world who know what it is, which is [FX president and general manager] John Landgraf, [Fox Television Group chairman and CEO] Dana Walden and Sarah Paulson,” Murphy revealed at FX’s Television Critics Association press day in January ​about the plot for season seven​.

ET caught up with the cast of American Horror Story: Roanoke at PaleyFest in March, where they admitted that they still have a few questions about the series.

