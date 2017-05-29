Playing Kim Kardashian Hasn't Talked to Taylor Swift Since Snapchat Incident, Says Kendall Jenner Was 'Never' in Squad

Is Kim Kardashian West throwing some squad shade?

The reality star took questions on Watch What Happens Live, where she was asked to address her infamous "Snapchat incident" from last year -- when Kim played a secretly recorded phone conversation between husband Kanye West and Taylor Swift, and the two discuss the rapper's controversial "Famous" lyric about making the 1989 singer "famous".

Confirming that she has had no contact with Taylor since the series of snaps were posted, Kim also took issue with the part of the fan's question asking whether the feud made things "awkward" with Kendall Jenner, who the fan says was in the 27-year-old singer's girl squad.

"I don't know if Kendall was a part of her squad, I don't think she was," she said, simply. "So I don't think it was awkward."

After she leaked the audio, Taylor put out a statement on Instagram saying that she would like to be "excluded from this narrative."

That moment when Kanye West secretly records your phone call, then Kim posts it on the Internet. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 17, 2016 at 9:14pm PDT

And despite the drama it caused, a source close to Kim told ET last year that she had no regrets over the leak.

