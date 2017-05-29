EXCLUSIVE: 'Prison Break' Sneak Peek! Sara Is a Total Badass in This Amazing Finale Showdown

Don't mess with Sara.

On Tuesday's season finale of Prison Break, Sara Tancredi-Scofield (Sarah Wayne Callies) finds out the truth behind her menacing husband's disdain for Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) -- and only ET has the exclusive sneak peek.

In the clip, Sara -- held hostage by her hubby, Jacob (Mark Feuerstein) -- grills him on his intentions with her, her son and her ex-love Michael. When Jacob reveals that Michael had yearnings for his past life, that's when he wanted Michael's life for his own -- and that meant taking Michael out for good, hence the complex plan to frame Michael for a murder he didn't commit.

RELATED: 'Prison Break' Boss Breaks Down Michael and Sara's Emotional Reunion

"No one wants to die to their old life, Sara, and Michael didn't. He wanted to hold onto it, so desperately," Jacob hauntingly tells Sara. "In that moment, I wanted him to go away -- the whole agreement and just have you."

That's when Sara puts two and two together, coming to the conclusion that Jacob sent Michael to Yemen to perish.

"I kept telling myself this was going to be my last lie, that it would fade with time as we had anniversaries, raised that beautiful child," Jacob continues, causing Sara to fire back like a boss: "That is not your child. You are using him as bait. You son of a b**ch. You are so obsessed with Michael that you would risk my son!"

"You don't love me. Your ego is too big. You're too busy being the smartest man in the room and then you met my husband and you realized he's smarter than you," Sara growls.

RELATED: Wentworth Miller on Resurrecting 'Prison Break' Nearly 8 Years Later

Jacob's evil laugh in response to that statement is enough to make your skin crawl: "I don't think so."

"You sure?" Sara asks, knowing full well he's wrong.

"I'm positive," Jacob fires back. "Our love was real, Sara. I still... love you." Sounds to me like someone (hint: Jacob) is in denial! Watch the exclusive clip above.

Prison Break airs its season finale Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.