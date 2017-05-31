Bethenny Frankel Reveals Why She Goes Nude on ‘RHONY,’ Spills on Ramona Singer Fight | Housewives Happy Hour

If you’re going to take a shot at this B, you better not miss, Ramona Singer.

Bethenny Frankel’s The Real Housewives of New York City tagline becomes reality on Wednesday night as she and Ramona face off in the Berkshires over Ramona’s recent actions toward Bethenny.

“People have already sort of written her off as far as being my friend, based on some of the stuff that happened this season,” Bethenny tells ET. “She brought up my daughter in a totally unnecessary, cunning way. Then, it escalated into a little more craziness and you keep thinking that it's just going to calm down at some point and, it doesn't.”

The women face off one-on-one at Dorinda Medley’s Massachusetts estate. Ramona previously teased ET that it’s the biggest fight she’s ever had with another woman in her life, and Bethenny says it “just goes off the rails.”

“It just gets really intense,” she adds. “I'm so mesmerized and stunned that I just don't know what to do with that friendship anymore. I mean, I know what to do with the friendship, but then you have to deal with the person. You know, I can't just stick her in a box. I mean, I would and I may, but I haven't yet. So, while she's not stuck in a box, I have to deal with her.”

As for their relationship today, Bethenny says she and Ramona are cordial, exchanging texts every once in awhile.

“I don't have anger,” Bethenny shares. “I'm so happy right now, in so many areas of my life that I don't feel any anger, resentment. I want the best for her, completely. But I don't want to have to be her good friend, and that's kind of a little liberating.”

Also liberating: going naked. Later this season, things get a little wild when the ladies of NYC head south of the border to Mexico. It’s the trip that never was on last season of the Bravo hit.

“This is the Mexico trip that could, and would and did,” Bethenny jokes. “This is the end of the season. There was a lot of tension, a lot of issues to resolve. We all are, like, pressure cookers ready to blow, and it does. And it's pure comedy! It's drama and craziness, but it's so funny.”

In the trailer for the season, Bethenny is seen running into the pool butt naked and making out with co-star Sonja Morgan. She says it was all “fueled by booze.”

“Do I love that I jumped in the pool naked?” she asks. “Maybe not, but I did. I liked the way my boobs looked. Someone else was talking about the way their boobs looked. I was like, 'Look at my boobs!' Pulled it off.”

The 46-year-old says she had “like five conversations” sans clothes, admitting she totally forgot she was naked. Even if she had remembered, she wouldn’t have had any bathing suit bottoms to put on -- turns out Sonja had stolen them!

“I get out of the pool naked and look over and Sonja's wearing my bathing suit,” Bethenny recalls. “I mean, where the hell has her thing been? Now it's like, is that my bathing suit still or do I have to give that you?”

Find out Bethenny's bikini bottoms' fate by watching The Real Housewives of New York City every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.