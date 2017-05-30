Robin Wright Isn't Getting Paid the Same as Kevin Spacey on 'House of Cards' After-All

It seems Robin Wright may not be getting the same pay as Kevin Spacey for House of Cards.

The star of the Netflix show, which just released its entire fifth season on Tuesday, said in a recent interview that despite demanding as much pay as her co-star, she may still be getting less.

“Yeah…” the 51-year-old actress told Rhapsody, United Airlines in-flight magazine. “I don’t think I’m getting paid the same amount. They told me I was getting a raise. But … I don’t think so.”

I really don’t like being duped,” she added. “Nobody does. It’s such a male-dominant workforce still. There’s a conditioning. And changing the condition of men is what needs to happen. A reeducation. A new way of thinking. A new philosophy. I think it needs to happen in all of these industries, when we’re doing the same thing that a man is doing, and we’re still getting paid less."

The publication goes onto report that according to House of Cards' production company, Media Rights Capital, Wright getting paid the same as Spacey is impossible because the 57-year-old actor is an original producer on the show, instead offering her an executive producer credit, directorial opportunities, and according to one source a potential development deal.

Wright's equal pay comments in May 2016 brought commendations from equal pay advocates everywhere.

"I was like, 'I want to be paid the same as Kevin,'" Wright, who is also a producer and occasional director on House of Cards, told Huffington Post at the time. "It was the perfect paradigm. There are very few films or TV shows where the male, the patriarch, and the matriarch are equal -- and they are in House of Cards."

"I was looking at the statistics and Claire Underwood’s character was more popular than [Frank Underwood's] for a period of time," she added. "So I capitalized on it. I was like, 'You better pay me or I'm going to go public.' And they did."

Last year, Spacey earned an estimated $10.5 million for his Netflix show, according to Forbes, who named him the 12th highest paid TV actor of 2016. Wright, who did not crack the top 15 on last year's Forbes list for highest paid TV actresses, did make the cut the previous year, reportedly making $5.5 million for the show in 2015.

