'This Is Us' Stays Put on Tuesdays After NBC Changes Its Mind

If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Two weeks after announcing that This Is Us would be moving to the highly competitive Thursday nights this fall, NBC has reversed course and will keep the beloved family drama on Tuesdays at 9 p.m., ET has confirmed.

With NBC's about-face, This Is Us -- which was originally slotted for Thursdays at 9 p.m., anchoring the network's revived "Must See TV" lineup -- will continue to follow The Voice. Moving with This Is Us to Tuesday is Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, which will follow at 10 p.m.

​This Is Us star Justin Hartley tweeted about the scheduling change on Tuesday afternoon:

So what will NBC be rolling out on Thursdays? A two-hour block of comedies, with Superstore and The Good Place opening the night at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by the Will & Grace revival and Great News. Veteran firefighter drama, Chicago Fire, will close out the evening.

Below are NBC's new Tuesday and Thursday fall schedules:

TUESDAYS

8 p.m. – The Voice

9 p.m. – This Is Us

10 p.m. – Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

THURSDAYS

8 p.m. – Superstore

8:30 p.m. – The Good Place

9 p.m. – Will & Grace

9:30 p.m. – Great News

10 p.m. – Chicago Fire

Weeks ago, NBC executives addressed the high-risk decision to displace This Is Us to a new night, one that would force the one-hour drama to go up against football and more competition.

"This Is Us is peerless at the moment and we decided to move it to Thursday nights and not just throw it there and hope for the best but strategically to surround it with shows that are really strong," said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman of NBC Entertainment, on a conference call with reporters on May 15.

At the time, Greenblatt admitted that the move wasn't without its obstacles -- including a forced hiatus starting in November to make room for NBC's Thursday Night Football broadcasts.

"That's just the fact of the matter," Greenblatt said, before addressing This Is Us' then-broadcast plan. "The show will be on for six weeks, then pre-empted for six weeks. Then it'll be back in January, and of course, there will be pre-emptions for Winter Olympics. We have some ideas to keep the show alive even when there are no shows [airing]."

Looks like we won't have to worry about possible momentum-dampening interruptions!

