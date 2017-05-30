John Legend Breaks Silence Over 'Underground' Cancellation

John Legend isn't giving up on Underground.

The 38-year-old singer, who serves as an executive producer on the Civil War drama about the Underground Railroad, broke his silence Tuesday after WGN America canceled the series after two seasons.

In the second season, Legend appeared as abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

RELATED: Watch John Legend Take the Musical Reins of 'Underground'

"Content wins," Legend tweeted. "We're not reliant on a particular network to make great content. We're so proud of our show and the audience that supported!"

"Feel free to drop some hints to the networks/streaming services you want to pick up #Underground," he continued. "Show them who will be watching!"

#RenewUnderground #Underground A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on May 30, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

RELATED: John Legend Opens Up About WGN America's 'Underground'

Underground star Aldis Hodge also addressed fans of the period drama with a heartfelt message on Tuesday night.

"After two seasons, it's time for #UndergroundWGN to say goodbye. Unfortunately we will not be coming back for a 3rd season on #WGNAmerica," the 30-year-old actor wrote on Instagram.

"I understand that this is tough news for a lot of people to hear and I know many people have personally expressed their anger. But I encourage you to repurpose your anger in a positive way by sharing your passion for this show by reaching out to the network you would like to see us on," Hodge added.

"Thank you all so much for being so supportive over these two seasons. It's been a fantastic ride and I can't thank you enough for all the love," he ended his note.

RELATED: How Jurnee Smollett-Bell Got Through the Toughest Scenes of ‘Underground’

The official show account made the news official, sharing a collage of the main cast with a farewell message.

After 2 seasons, it’s time to say goodbye to #UndergroundWGN. We hope you keep the spirit inspired by these characters & stories alive! pic.twitter.com/tmSfS2EkaA — Underground (@UndergroundWGN) May 30, 2017

Underground is currently streaming on Hulu.

For more, watch the video below.