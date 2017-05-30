Vanessa Hudgens Joins 'So You Think You Can Dance' Judging Panel

Vanessa Hudgens is soaring, flying into a brand new gig!

The 28-year-old actress will join Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy as the third judge on So You Think You Can Dance's 14th season, Fox announced on Tuesday.

Hudgens will make her SYTYCD debut in part one of the Los Angeles auditions, which can be seen during the season premiere on June 12.

"I am so excited for Vanessa to join Mary and me on the judging panel for the 14th season of So You Think You Can Dance," Lythgoe, who also executive produces the series, said in a statement. "There was instant chemistry in the audition rounds, and I know the SYTYCD fans will love her as much as we do. Vanessa is an accomplished artist and brings her own brand of enthusiasm and energy to our panel."

Hudgens began her work in musical theater at a young age with shows like The Wizard of Oz and Cinderella, but is perhaps best known for starring in Disney Channel's High School Musical opposite Zac Efron.

The actress also showcased her dance skills as Rizzo in Fox's Grease: Live.

So You Think You Can Dance premieres June 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

