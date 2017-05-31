EXCLUSIVE: 'Nashville' Sneak Peek! Daphne Lashes Out After Rayna's Death in Dramatic Midseason Premiere

A new chapter has begun on Nashville.

The country music drama returns for the second half of its fifth season on Thursday, picking up 10 weeks after the heartbreaking death of Rayna James (Connie Britton) -- and not everyone is handling the devastating loss well.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the episode, titled "Back in the Saddle Again," Rayna's youngest daughter, Daphne (Maisy Stella), is taking her mother's absence extremely hard. When Maddie (Lennon Stella) and Deacon (Charles Esten) surprise Daphne with one of Rayna's signature dishes ("silly noodle casserole") for dinner, it's the last straw.

"Lets just talk about it a little bit...," Deacon pleads with Daphne, after she declines dinner and rejects a visit from Scarlett (Clare Bowen) and Gunnar (Sam Palladio).

Daphne, who was never one to talk back, screams back in anger, causing Deacon and Maddie to react in pure shock: "Screw you!"

Immediately after her angry outburst, Daphne slumps down behind the living room couch, tears threatening to stream down her face as Deacon helps her see that she's not alone in her grief.

"You're angry, I get that," he says calmly. "I keep trying to make everything OK -- and it's not. It's not for me either. It's not for any of us and I don't know what to do about that. But maybe for now, it's OK not being OK."

Recently, Maisy spoke to ET about Daphne's dramatic new arc in the second half of the season, promising that Nashville fans will get to see her character go through growing pains after her mother's death.

"I feel like it's definitely something that will be hard to get through for a young kid. It's so scary. I can't even imagine. It was a sad thing to play but Daphne is going to eventually get through it," Maisy said of her character's upcoming storyline, which includes the introduction of a new friend who may be a bad influence on her. "Something so terrible [as that], it's going to take a long time, but in the process of getting better and healing from that, she's definitely going to go through something and rebel a little bit."

Nashville returns Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.

