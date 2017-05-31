EXCLUSIVE: Why ‘Second Wives Club’ Star Shiva Safai Turned Down ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Turns out, not every Beverly Hills housewife wants to play one on TV, too.

Shiva Safai tells ET she actually turned down the chance to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after making numerous appearances with her fiance, Mohamed Hadid, as a “friend” of the show over the years.

“I did go back and forth a few times, debating whether it would be the right fit,” she says. “I just thought between Lisa Vanderpump and Mohamed's ex-wife, Yolanda, I wouldn't be necessarily in a good place.”

In case you need a refresher, Yolanda and Lisa got into a major fight during season six of the Bravo hit, with Lisa claiming Mohamed had told her that his kids with Yolanda, Bella and Anwar, were completely healthy. That came after Yolanda and the children had come forward with their Lyme disease diagnoses. Mohamed later denied Lisa’s statement.

“You know, I don't want to stir any drama or go against either one of them,” Shiva adds. “So, it just didn't feel right.”

“Personally, it would've been better if I lived under a rock,” she jokes.

Shiva says she chose to sign on to Second Wives Club instead because it just “felt right.” To learn what’s still to come this season, check out our ET Live chat with Shiva and her co-stars, Katie Cazorla and Shawna Craig, in the video below.

Second Wives Club airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on E!