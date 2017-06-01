EXCLUSIVE: Betty Who Takes the Stage for a Special ‘Fire Island’ Performance -- Watch!

Summer is over… well, at least for the cast of Fire Island.

ET has your exclusive sneak peek at Thursday night’s season finale, which finds the cast gathered on the beach for a special performance from Betty Who.

MORE: Fire Island Brings the Drama!

Cast member Khasan Brailsford choreographed the dance number, but he admits to being extremely nervous about it, because he was never able to get the dancers and Betty together for a run-through before the concert.

Of course, there was no need to worry -- the performance of “Somebody Loves You” went off without a hitch!

Fire Island’s season finale airs at 8 p.m. ET on Logo.

