Playing Justin Theroux on Why Jennifer Aniston Won't Run 'Leftovers' Lines With Him, Talks Wedding Anniversary Plans

Celebs hate spoilers just like us!

Justin Theroux appeared on Wednesday's Good Morning America to talk about the upcoming Leftovers series finale, describing the lengths his wife, Jennifer Aniston, has gone to avoid finding out what happens.

"She wouldn't even run lines with me," the 45-year-old actor revealed. "Jennifer does not know what's gonna happen. She's a fan of the show, so she doesn't want any spoilers."

Of course, spilling secrets doesn't seem to be a problem for Theroux anyway, who kept completely mum on what will happen on Sunday's finale.

"It's one of those things where we're not allowed to talk about what's going on," he shared regarding the HBO series. "But I'm very happy with how it ends."

Another thing Theroux isn't revealing: his second wedding anniversary plans with Aniston! Though, the actor did reveal that it will probably be a low-key thing.

"I'm not gonna tell you anything," he admitted. "We'll probably just do something quiet, that's what we like to do."

Meanwhile, one thing we do know about the couple is that they know how to kick back on vacation!

