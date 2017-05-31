TV

Netflix Creates Incredible Doctor's Note for Fans Binge-Watching ​'​House of Cards​'​

by Alex Ungerman 5:20 PM PDT, May 31, 2017
Playing Netflix Creates Incredible Doctor's Note for Fans Binge-Watching ​'​House of Cards​'​

New House of Cards is just what the doctor ordered!

Season five of the Netflix political drama dropped on Tuesday, meaning many of the streaming network's binge-watching fans had to deal with 13 new episodes smack dab in the middle of a work week.

MORE: Robin Wright Isn't Getting Paid the Same as Kevin Spacey on 'House of Cards' After-All

To help these loyalists out, Netflix tweeted out a hilarious "doctor's note" for those watchers who catch need a good excuse to digest the whole season in one sitting.

"*cough @HouseofCards cough*," Netflix captioned the pic.

MORE: 'House of Cards' Releases Chilling Season 5 Trailer: 'One Nation, Underwood'

So, if you catch a case of the "Netflu," as the doctor's (or rather, doctored) note calls it, the only proscription is 13 hours of quarantine.

Hey, worth a try!

Watch the video below for more on House of Cards' new season.

RELATED SLIDESHOW
Cue the Nostalgia! Favorite TV Reunions
SHARE ON FACEBOOK SHARE SHARE ON TWITTER TWEET
JUMP TO COMMENTS