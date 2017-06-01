Megyn Kelly Makes Debut as 'NBC News' Anchor, Reveals She's Interviewing Vladimir Putin

Megyn Kelly made her debut as a NBC News anchor on Thursday's Today show, but she was not in the New York City studios with her colleagues.

Instead, Kelly was reporting from Saint Petersburg, Russia, where she announced that she'll be conducting a rare one-on-one interview with the country's president, Vladimir Putin. The Russian politician is hosting an international economic forum and Kelly will be moderating a panel that will include him.

"This will be the first time that he'll be taking questions from an American journalist since the special council was appointed in the United States to look into allegations of Russian interference in our election," Kelly -- dressed conservatively in a tan trench coat -- noted during her appearance on Today. "That's an allegation he referred to just this week as a 'fiction' invented by democrats."

WATCH: @megynkelly is in St. Petersburg where she’ll speak with Vladimir Putin pic.twitter.com/K8kWKmSYIs — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 1, 2017

Just learned this morning Vladimir Putin will sit down one-on-one with me tomorrow after the forum. Exclusive interview Sunday 7/6c on NBC pic.twitter.com/a4NydtzcSc — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 1, 2017

The morning show also further promoted Kelly's new show on their Twitter, writing: "@megynkelly will have more from Russia including her interview with Putin on the debut of Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly."

After her big debut on Today, Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb all wished her well ahead of the premiere of her weekend program. "Good luck, Megyn, nice to have you," Lauer greeted his new co-worker.

Meanwhile, Guthrie tweeted her excitement after recently speaking to ET about having Kelly join the NBC News team. "I think that she's gonna be great," the Today show co-anchor said of the former Fox News host. "She's doing a lot of different things for NBC and she's gonna be awesome. I think she's the utility player. She can do anything."

Guthrie also offered up some tips for how Kelly can adjust to her new schedule.