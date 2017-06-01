'Sharknado 5' Title and Cameos Announced -- See Who's in the Movie!

Sharknado 5 has a title -- and a whole lot of cameos!

Syfy announced on Thursday that the franchise's upcoming fifth installment is titled Sharknado 5: Global Swarming. The film will focus on Fin Shepard (Ian Ziering) and wife April Wexler's (Tara Reid) son getting whirled around the world in a tornado.

"From London to Rio, Tokyo, Rome, Amsterdam, and beyond, our globetrotting heroes will seek assistance from a highly-skilled squad of royals, scholars, and Olympians, enlisting famous faces from news, entertainment, and sports in their most epic battle yet," reads an official plot description. The official tagline for the movie, which was voted on by fans, is "Make America Bait Again!"

"It's global this time," Reid told ET last month. "We shot in Bulgaria, the U.K. We shot in Tokyo. We shot all over the world in this one, so the Sharknado's just on a much bigger level and now we need to save the world. It's that big."

"It's insane," she added.

Insane definitely describes the film's many cameos -- which were announced on Thursday -- with Fabio as the Pope, Clay Aiken as a "cutting edge technology genius" named Llewelyn, Olivia Newton-John and her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, as scientists Orion and Electra, "who help defend Australia from a looming Sharknado," Charo as the queen of England, Gilbert Gottfried as storm chaser Ron McDonald, Margaret Cho as a "fussy bride" whose honeymoon is interrupted by sharks and Tony Hawk as a "masterful weapons operative strategist."

Bret Michaels will play a visiting artist trapped in a tornado, Porsha Williams will play Andromeda, an archaeologist and member of the Sharknado Sisterhood and Tiffany "New York" Pollard will play Vega, a Brazilian black market artifacts dealer. Ross Mullan, known for playing a white walker on Game of Thrones, will appear in the film as Sharknado scientist Dr. Wobbegon, diver Greg Louganis will take on the role of high-end art thief Zico, and Chris Kattan will star as the prime minister of England.

Tom Daley, Fantastic Beasts star Dan Fogler, Talk Stoop's Cat Greenleaf, skier Gus Kenworthy, NBC News' Jeff Rossen, and Today show hosts Al Roker, Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb will all be playing themselves in Sharknado 5.

"It's always fun cameos. It's always fun to see them either getting killed by a shark or helping us kill a shark. It's always hilarious," Cassie Scerbo, who returns to the Sharknado franchise as Nova Clarke, told ET last week. "A lot of the cameos happen to be these Sharknado sisters [with my character]... It was so much fun."

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming premieres Aug. 6 on Syfy.

