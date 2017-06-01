Julia Roberts' First TV Series 'Today Will Be Different' Lands at HBO

Julia Roberts will be making her TV series debut over at HBO.

The premium cable network has picked up the limited series, Today Will Be Different, starring the 49-year-old Oscar winner, ET has learned.

The series -- which marks Roberts' first-ever TV show -- was first announced in December of last year and was being shopped around to various networks.

Based on Maria Semple's best-selling novel of the same name, Today Will Be Different is about a day in the life of Eleanor Flood (Roberts), who decides she will no longer put off the little tasks she has been neglecting in search of having the best day of her life. The heartfelt comedy takes several turns when obstacles like a son who is faking sick and a memoir released by a former colleague derail her simple plan.

Roberts will executive produce alongside Semple, who is penning the script.

Today Will Be Different also marks Roberts' return to the network after starring in the HBO film The Normal Heart. The A-lister is best known for her iconic movies such as Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich, Notting Hill and August: Osage County. Her TV credits include guest roles on Friends, Murphy Brown and Law & Order.

Reporting by Whitney Wallace.