Kris Jenner Says Caitlyn Is Throwing Her 'Under the Bus' as Memoir Drama Continues in 'KUWTK' Promo

Caitlyn Jenner's memoir drama isn't over on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In a new promo for Sunday's episode of the E! reality show, Kim Kardashian takes mom Kris Jenner's side in a discussion about Caitlyn's memoir, The Secrets of My Life.

"So, I read Caitlyn's book," Kim says. "She has her thoughts and you have your thoughts, and that's fine, but I do feel like there's a way to tell your side of the story without being so negative. Like, everything is always your fault."

"Absolutely," Kris declares, opening up about Caitlyn's claim that Kris had been "hoarding" money for years throughout their marriage.

"She never paid a bill from 1972," Kris tells Kim. "She didn't know how much a gardener was, and in the book writes, 'Well, Kris didn't need me anymore. All the checks for Keeping Up With the Kardasahians, they all went to Kris.'"

"How about it went to the mortgage and the insurance and education?" Kris continues. "You start talking about how I was hoarding money when we didn't even have it?!"

The conversation then turns to Caitlyn's account of her divorce from ex-wife Linda Thompson while she and Kris were dating.

"She weaves this elaborate story about how she and Linda broke up. Cait could've told me the story that she writes about in the book, which is…Linda got so angry and nasty that Cait had to tell her about her gender dysphoria," Kris says. "Why wouldn't you have just told me what happened with Linda so at least I could make my own decision if I wanted to get married to someone who really wanted to be a woman?"

"She just literally started three families with three different people and f**ked everyone over," Kim adds.

"100 percent," Kris agrees. "But [she] can't handle that negative publicity, so I'm going to be the scapegoat. She's going to throw me under the bus."

"It's so wack," Kim says.

During an April interview with Andy Cohen, Caitlyn opened up about Kris' reaction to her memoir, declaring that she was "alienating" her from her children.

