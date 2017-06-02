Tia and Tamera Mowry Are Looking to Reboot 'Sister, Sister'

Tia and Tamera Mowry are taking steps to officially reboot Sister, Sister.

Rumors of a possible revival have been swirling for years now, but fans of the '90s sitcom will be happy to know that the 38-year-old identical twins have started looking for a team to bring the series back.

"We're looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show," Tia confirmed to Nylon magazine. "I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it’s a lot harder than my sister and I thought it would be. Everything in my career has always been a challenge."

Obstacles aside, the actress assured fans that the show is "not dead in any kind of way."

"We're moving forward, we're taking those strides," Tia explained. "They're slow strides, but we’re pushing as hard as we can to make people happy and make our fans happy."

Sister, Sister was centered around identical twins — Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell — who reunite as teenagers after being separated at birth and adopted by different families.

The series, which aired from 1994-1999, also co-starred Jackee Harry, Tim Reid and Marques Houston.

In March, Tia dished to ET about watching old episodes of Sister, Sister and seeing some of her "awkward" years on camera.

"When I look back at the show, I go through the awkward stages of 'Oh my God! What were you wearing? Oh geez, Tia! What were you thinking?'" she said with a laugh.

