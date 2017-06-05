EXCLUSIVE: ‘Southern Charm’ Star Cameran Eubanks Bursts Into Tears as She Talks About Becoming a Mom

This just might be the moment Cameran Eubanks realized she was ready to become a mom.

ET has your exclusive first look at Monday night’s episode of Southern Charm, which finds Cam in a therapy session to work through her fear of motherhood.

“What if I’m putting off what is supposed to be my greatest job, or my greatest purpose?” she asks her therapist. “I feel like I’m too self-involved. I don’t want to be that self-involved, because it’s gross.”

“There comes a point in your life where you sit back and say, ‘What am I doing?’” she says in a confessional. “There’s gotta be more.”

Then, Cameran dives into the reason why she started thinking about having a kid: her husband, Jason Wimberly.

“My husband, we have a dock where we live, and he was sitting out on the end of the dock, and the sun was setting,” Cameran recalls. “I walked out there and I sat down beside him, and he just seemed, like, very deep in thought and maybe, like, a little bit upset.”

“I said, ‘What’s going on, what’s wrong?’” she continues. “He said, ‘I was just out here thinking how nice it would be if I had a child, who I could come out here with and teach how to fish.’ It just broke my heart into a million pieces.”

“I mean, he would be the best dad anybody would possibly want,” she says, starting to choke up. “I would be robbing a child of the opportunity of having him as a father, because he would be just incredible.”

Cameran’s therapist gets blunt, telling the reality star she already knows what she should do.

“I’m gonna get fat!” she announces with a laugh.

In April, Cameran and Jason announced they’re expecting their first child, a daughter, later this year.

“We’re just so excited,” Cameran’s co-star, Landon Clements, told ET in May. “Like, over the moon. It'll be nice to have a baby in just a calm, normal, happy environment.”

For more from our interview with Landon, check out the video below. Southern Charm airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.