EXCLUSIVE: 'World of Dance' Sneak Peek! Derek Hough and Ne-Yo Think One Group Has 'Set the Bar'

One group just "set the bar" on World of Dance!

Only ET has an exclusive clip from next Tuesday's episode of the NBC dance competition show, in which hip-hop group The Lab slays on the stage -- and earns rave reviews from Ne-Yo and Derek Hough.

WATCH: 'World of Dance' Premiere: Jennifer Lopez Is Full of Fun, Derek Hough Breaks Out His Ballroom Moves & More!

"Kea, you gave me life the whole performance. Did you see her face? Kea came out with the monster! You're a little monster in the front!" Ne-Yo exclaimed after the 10-member group's performance. "You finished top to bottom, set the bar."

But it was another member who Hough couldn't take his eyes off of.

"Who did that 540 in the middle? Who did the flip? Effortless!" he yelled. "This is a competition, and you guys competed!"

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Cuddle Up to Watch ‘World of Dance’ With Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum!

Hough and Ne-Yo aren't the only ones impressed by the talent on World of Dance. See Jennifer Lopez tear up during an emotional moment with one 11-year-old contestant in the video below.

World of Dance airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.