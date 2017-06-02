Playing Leah Remini Join​s​ 'King of Queens' Co-Star Kevin James as a Series Regular on 'Kevin Can Wait'

It's like King of Queens never ended!

Leah Remini has signed on as a series regular on Kevin Can Wait season ​two, reuniting with her TV husband, Kevin James,​ ET confirms.

The move comes after Remini's appearance on the comedy's season finale last month was a ratings win for ​CBS.

The pair talked to ET in early May ahead of the season finale, where they talked​ about​ ​their TV reunion, and explained that their friendship didn't end when the King of Queens cameras stopped rolling.

"We're always in touch," James told ET, nearly 10 years to the day after their sitcom ended its nine-season run. "She's in my life forever. I can't get rid of her!"

"We've seen each other," Remini confirmed, adding, "It was cool reuniting the two characters."

Well, we're certainly glad that this reuni​on isn't going away anytime soon!

Kevin Can Wait will be back in the fall on Mondays at 8:30/7:30c on CBS.