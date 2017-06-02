Playing EXCLUSIVE 'The Bachelorette' First Look: Rachel Lindsay's Former Camper Fred Awkwardly Asks to Kiss Her!

Things are heating up on The Bachelorette -- for some more than others.

ET debuts an exclusive first look at Monday's episode of the ABC dating show, in which Fred's romantic potential with Rachel Lindsay is put to the test.

Fred was introduced to viewers as Lindsay's old charge when she worked as a camp counselor -- and that's how the Bachelorette has continued to see him since night one.

Fred has been determined to change that, however, and on Monday's episode, he decides to show Lindsay that he's "not a boy anymore"... by asking for a kiss!

"I've been waiting to kiss her for like 20 years, man. But I just don't know when the timing will be right. I don't want to rush it, because I know that that kiss will be a sign if we're meant to be together or we're not," he says to the camera. "I'm a man, I'm not a boy anymore, and I hope that she sees that as well."

Despite his preparation, things don't seem to go very smoothly during his one-on-one time with Lindsay.

"I'm taking this extremely seriously. I just want to ask if this is a time where you feel that I can kiss you," Fred says.

"You're asking me if you can kiss me?" Lindsay asks, shocked.

"I'm asking you, because I want you to feel comfortable," Fred replies.

"Well now I feel awkward, because I've never had anyone ask me," Lindsay confesses. "They just do it."

"But listen, if I just do it," Fred says, going in for the kiss, "I want you to know, that you might feel something, OK?"

Awkward.

While Fred flounders, the rest of Lindsay's men seem to have hit their stride -- shirtless!

See what Lindsay (and her old Bachelor pals) have in store for the guys this week in the video below.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.