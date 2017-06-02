Playing EXCLUSIVE: Raven-Symone Is Back and Better Than Ever​ in First Look of 'Raven's Home'​

The future is almost here!

Raven's Home in ET's exclusive first look at Disney Channel's That's So Raven spinoff.

RELATED: Disney Channel's 'That's So Raven' Spinoff Gets a Name – Plus, Meet Raven-Symone's TV Twins!

This time, Raven-Symone plays a divorced single mom with a brand-new gang: her kids, Booker (Isaac Ryan Brown), Nia (Navia Robinson), who clearly learned to bring the laughs from her side of the family!

See the hilarious "shower time" scene in the video player above.

Also back for Raven round two is Chelsea (Anneleise van der Pol) and her son Levi (Jason Maybaum).

​Raven's Home premieres Friday, July 21 on Disney Channel. ​

WATCH: 'Raven's Home' Star Anneliese van der Pol Says Chelsea Still Isn't 'With It' After All These Years

Raven-Symone opened up to ET about the spinoff in April, sharing that she hopes the show will bring laughs to fans of all ages.

"I'm executive producer, and what I think will work is writing is how the cast gets along and how the camaraderie behind the set works. I think that when you have that, all ages will come and enjoy the process with us," she said. "And we have such a great time on set. It's been spectacular, and hopefully not just Anneliese and I are laughing in our 30s, but also you will too."

See more in the video below.