'KUWTK': Kris Jenner Breaks Down Over Caitlyn Jenner's New Memoir: 'I Feel Sorry for Her'

The family drama surrounding Caitlyn Jenner's recent tell-all memoir continued to develop on Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

There are still a lot of hurt feelings and ill will toward Caitlyn for some of the things she wrote in her latest book, The Secrets of My Life, and it seems the two who are taking it the hardest are Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

In the emotionally charged episode, Kim came over to her mom's house to talk about Caitlyn's claims, which cast Kris and the Kardashian family in something of a negative light.

After Kris explained to Kim how she felt that Caitlyn couldn't handle negative publicity and used her as a "scapegoat," the 61-year-old Kardashian family matriarch got choked up thinking about their failed marriage, which ended in 2015.

"If this is the way someone feels about me after 23 years and about all the wonderful memories that I have, it's just better for me to say, 'You know what? I have my own memories and they were great,'" Jenner explained, as she began to cry.

"The last five years were hard, but I still have those great memories," Kris continued, through tears. "So I choose to be the bigger person and just wish them well. I feel sorry for her that this is how she has her memories."

"My mom has been so fair to Cait, and Cait just has no decency towards my mom whatsoever," Kim told the KUWTK camera. "I feel like my mom is carrying this burden and feeling like she had to maintain a relationship with Caitlyn for all the kids. But we're grown up. I don't think my mom has to try anymore. It's time to move on."

Kim, who said she feels like she's done having Caitlyn in her life, also visited with her little sister, Kendall Jenner -- who is Caitlyn's biological daughter. According to Kim, Kris has kept Kendall and her sister Kylie mostly in the dark about the memoir because she didn't want them to be hurt. However, Kim feels they are old enough to know what's really going on.

Kim recounted comments that Caitlyn wrote in her book, in which she claimed that some of the kids didn't support her transition, adding that when she did her first sit-down interview with Diane Sawyer -- where she first revealed she was transgender -- she specifically avoided the name "Kardashian" because research showed people would think it was a publicity stunt.

"That’s so awful to say about your family," Kendall said. "Like, [Caitlyn] met Robert when he was two. [She] helped raise all of [the kids]. Like those are partly [her] kids too!"

"I think what upset me the most about my dad's book is what she had said about family," Kendall later said in a solo interview. "Because at the end of the day, she raised the Kardashians and at the end of the day the Kardashians are still part of my blood."

Sitting with Kim, Kendall also marveled at how Caitlyn seemed to be actively exiling herself from her family and the people closest to her.

"She's really pushing herself further and further away from all of us," Kendall said. "And then she complains, 'Why don't you guys come and hang out with me? Why don't you see me?' And it's like, 'Because your being mean!' I don't know what got into her."

Kendall later visited with her mom, and got even more upset about how Caitlyn had portrayed the family.

"Those are the kids that you raised, if you have a problem with them — you raised them!" Kendall said, referring to Caitlyn. "That makes no sense to me... It's insane mom, that’s insane!"

