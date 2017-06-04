'KUWTK': Khloe Kardashian Reminds Rob About the Time He Allegedly Had Sex With a Kim Kardashian Lookalike

Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians brought family awkwardness to a whole new level when Rob and Khloe Kardashian took a bizarrely uncomfortable walk down super-gross memory lane.

Rob came to Khloe's house to hang out, but Khloe was still in bed, suffering from menstrual cramps and a fever. She invited Rob to come lay next to her, and things got off to a strange start when he tried to spoon her.

And that was maybe the least-weird part of their time in bed together.

As Rob took her temperature with the back of his hand pressed to her forehead -- and then tried to stroke her face -- Khloe raised a question, seemingly out of nowhere, asking her brother, "Do you remember when you f**ked the girl who won the Kim Kardashian lookalike contest?"

Instead of immediately denying this claim or retching in total disgust, Rob awkwardly laughed, and then tried to change the subject to another girl who showed up to Khloe's house, naked, had sex with Rob and then, as he so eloquently put it, "period-ed" all over her bed.

Khloe -- who admitted she "kind of" remembered that incredibly memorable story -- then made everything even weirder when asked the one question literally no else was thinking: "Why didn't you ever sleep with someone who won a Khloe Kardashian lookalike contest?"

Needless to say, after the episode, viewers had some questions -- or, well, one question which could basically be summed up as: "Wait, what?"

WAIT!! Rob did WHAT with a Kim K lookalike??? EWWWW! 🤢 That is so creepy Rob! #KUWTK — Monique (@MaraliGrace) June 5, 2017

Wait rob kardashian had sexual relations with someone who won a Kim kardashian look alike contest.......... — hannah zook (@HZook) June 5, 2017

Rob's issues are deep. He slept with a girl that won a Kim Kardashian look alike contest. Weird. — Daughter of Vivian (@taynement) June 5, 2017

Khloe Kardashian complaining that Rob had sex with a girl who won a Kim lookalike contest and not a KHLOE lookalike contest is very on-brand — Anna Peele (@bananapeele) June 5, 2017

How close Rob Kardashian is with his sisters is so cringey. Are we just gonna ignore that he put his hands on Kourtney's ass at Kim's bday? — kristen (@xoxokrissy) June 5, 2017

Khloe and Rob Kardashian's relationship makes me so uncomfortable — Pikliz (@sansfeathers) June 5, 2017

Later in the episode, Khloe made Rob experience what it was like to endure menstrual cramps through the use of a fancy electric muscle simulator, because, at this point, why not?

Check out the video below for a look at some other (less disturbing but still awkward) family drama from Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians.