EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Rinna and Lisa Vanderpump Relive Their Video Vixen Days -- See Them in Action!

Lisa Rinna and Lisa Vanderpump are taking us back in time -- to their days as video vixens!

ET has your exclusive first look at Wednesday night’s all-new episode of Andy Cohen’s Then and Now, which finds the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars reflecting on their work in music videos.

“I was trying to be an actress, and I had gotten the call to do a music video,” Rinna recalls. “At the time, MTV was big and I thought, OK. That’s cool. It was some British guy with long, curly hair named John Parr. The video was ‘Naughty Naughty.’ I hardly remember a thing.”

There is one thing Rinna remembers, though: her “really bad haircut!”

“They did my hair, like, all forward,” she says. “It’s awful. It is one of those moments of, ‘What the f**k was I thinking?’ Like, why?”

Moving onto Vanderpump, she dishes on her time filming ABC’s “Poison Arrow” video.

“I had no idea how that would be a classic video,” she admits. “It was very fun, and the way it was directed, it was pretty creative. But, yeah, even now it pops up. Pretty funny."

Andy Cohen’s Then and Now airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo. Check out the video below for ET’s latest chat with Rinna, where she teases her Housewives future.