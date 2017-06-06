James Corden Addresses Recent London Attacks in 'Late Late Show' Opening

The Late Late Show host James Corden opened his three-night stay in London with a message of hope, days after an attack at London Bridge and Borough Market.

"We are here in the heart of London," the late-night host said to camera, as he walked down a deserted London street at night. "As I'm sure you know, last Saturday night, this city was attacked and it happened about a mile or so that way near London Bridge. It was so sad and I think about all the times since I took this job that I had to open the show talking about such atrocities. Trying to find the right words to say is impossible because there are none."

The 38-year-old went on to share that the Late Late Show staff and crew were staying at a hotel just minutes away from where the attack took place, so "this time it felt incredibly close to home."

"Some people might say it's a strange time to do a variety show from the city. I couldn't disagree more. I couldn't disagree more," Corden said.

He went on to say that a lot will be happening in the coming days, citing the election for prime minister of Great Britain on Thursday, and said that those responsible for carrying out the latest attack "hate" democracy.

"We are going to bring you the silliest, the stupidest, most fun-packed shows we've ever made for you to celebrate London and Britain and everything it has to offer, and you know what, the people who carried out that attack, they would hate that too," Corden continued. "I'm so proud to be broadcasting here from my hometown. I'm proud to show off its beauty, its diversity and its stoic British determination to let nothing or anybody stand in our way. This is not a country that feels afraid."

Late Late Show executive producer Ben Winston spoke to ET on Monday, where he opened up about filming the late-night program in London amid difficult times.

“It makes me even happier that we’re here this week,” Winston said. “When would be a better place to show off the brilliance and character and joy than a week when such tragedy happens? If anything, it’s made us even more excited about being here and more excited about putting on three of the most entertaining and fun and wonderful shows we’ve ever done.”

The Late Late Show broadcasts from London on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and will air 12:37 a.m. ET/PT on CBS.

