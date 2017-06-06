Mandy Moore Gets Hit On, Milo Ventimiglia Is Rejected as 'This Is Us' Cast Hilariously Ambush Strangers in NYC

The stars of This Is Us hit the streets of New York City, ambushing unsuspecting strangers for an episode of Billy on the Street.

Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley joined host Billy Eichner for the hilarious segment, where Eichner asked New Yorkers about NBC's hit family drama.

While some fans were genuinely shocked to see the Pearson family in the flesh, others simply couldn't care less or had no idea what the show was even about.

In one funny highlight, one of the men they stopped on the street had the guts to ask Moore out on a date on the spot! "Are you single? I'm Brian," he said, introducing himself to the 32-year-old singer, who is dating Dawes' Taylor Goldsmith. "No, I'm not single. Sorry Brian," Moore said in response, her co-stars amused over his boldness.

In another LOL moment, Eichner asks a random woman if she'd like to "objectify Milo Ventimiglia," in front of Ventimiglia. Her response? "No, it's OK," she said. Ouch!

This Is Us returns Tuesdays this fall on NBC.

