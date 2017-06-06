EXCLUSIVE: Ludacris Reveals the Inspirational Reason Why He Wanted to Host 'Fear Factor'

Fear Factor is back with even crazier stunts and challenges -- but it's not the same Fear Factor you might remember.

ET was on the set of the rebooted reality competition show, where we spoke with Ludacris, the show's new host, who opened up about what fans can look forward to, and how some of the show's grosser elements have changed a bit.

"I wouldn't say they are eating bull testicles, however there are some things that are similar to the older one and all praise due it still has the same theme, same DNA, but we've changed things around," Ludacris explained. "We've made it new."

As for the rapper and actor, he said he was attracted to the project in part because he's an "adrenaline junkie," and really wants to help the contestants overcome their nerves.

"A lot of individuals during this show are here to overcome their fears. And you would be surprised how many people just need a little push or a little motivation from someone they admire and respect," he shared. "That's what I'm doing for each and every contestant who's on the fence about certain things, letting them know they can do it… life is all about overcoming your fears, so tackle them head on."

The star said another reason he wanted to sign on was that he enjoys being involved with something epic. "I just like to be a part of greatness," he explained.

It seems that the new formula is already working. The show premiered last week to nearly a million viewers, making it MTV's highest-rated series premiere in two years.

"Everyone is living vicariously through the individuals that have to do all of the crazy stuff on this show," Ludacris said, explaining the show's wide appeal. "They're thinking to themselves, 'Would I do something like that? Or maybe I wouldn't…' that's why people are so drawn to this show."

Fear Factor airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

