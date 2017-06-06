Ed Sheeran Stuffs His Face With Candy & Dishes on Wild Nights Out With Justin Bieber in New 'Carpool Karaoke'

Ed Sheeran sure knows how to handle a mouth full of chocolate candy.

The "Shape of You" singer joined James Corden for an all new "Carpool Karaoke" on Tuesday, where he was asked by the host about a rumor claiming he could fit 47 chocolate malt balls -- known as Malteses in Britain -- in his mouth at once.

When Sheeran confirmed the rumors were true, Cordon opened up the center console between the SUV's front seats and pulled out a jar of the round chocolate treats, challenging the singer to a head-to-head contest of who could stuff their face with the most malt balls.

"You can probably beat me, actually" Sheeran said.

"Well, let's try," Corden replied, accepting the challenge.

The two began plucking candy and shoving it into their mouths, while on-screen counters kept track of their progress.

Corden made it to 26 before he had to open the car door and spit chocolate all over the streets of Los Angeles, but Sheeran powered through in an attempt to break his own record.

The singer popped malt ball after mall ball into his mouth and soon made it to 47 without slowing down. Soon he hit 50 and even Corden looked worried about the ridiculous stunt. It wasn't until he had gotten a whopping 55 candies in his mouth that he threw in the towel and nearly threw up in the gutter.

"I don't know how you've done that, Corden said, laughing uproariously. "That is insane!"

After the bizarre candy contest, Sheeran shared a story about his love of taking celebrity friends out to dive bars for a wild night -- including Justin Bieber!

According to the singer, he met up with Bieber in Tokyo recently, and the two ended up hanging out together at a local watering hole.

"Just him, no security or anything, he came to this really, really filthy dive bar," Sheeran recalled, before getting to the crazy part of his story. "We ended up at this golf course and he put a golf ball in his mouth and said, 'Go on! Hit it out.'"

"I was pretty hammered and I was like, 'Focus, focus, focus. You can't hit him!'" Sheeran recounted. "I had this driving wedge and I [teed up] and I cracked him across the face!" According to Sheeran, Bieber was "actually really cool about it, surprisingly."

In honor of the pop star he whacked in the mouth with a golf club, the pair then sang along to Bieber's single "Love Yourself," which Sheeran co-wrote.

The duo later rocked out to the singer's recent single "Castle on the Hill," and they started to jam on a new version of the lyrics dedicated to the City of Angels.

"I'm on my way/ stuck in some traffic in Downtown L.A./ singing Carpool Karaoke and I miss the way we sang this song/ back there when we watched the sunset/ over the Hollywood sign," the pair riffed in unison.

