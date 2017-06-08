'Orange Is the New Black' Refresher: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Season 5!

Warning! This article contains major spoilers from season four of OITNB. Do not proceed if you haven't watched all episodes from last season.

The all-new season of Orange Is the New Black is finally here!

But before you start binge watching season five on Netflix (which you do on Friday, June 9!), ET's giving you a refresher on your favorite Litchfield Penitentiary inmates and where their stories stand ahead of the series' highly anticipated return.

Poussey's shocking death.

At the end of season four, Samira Wiley's fan-favorite character, Poussey Washington, was tragically killed by prison officer Baxter Bayley (Alan Aisenberg), mirroring the Black Lives Matter movement. The tragedy occurred after Baxter accidentally suffocated the inmate while trying to put an end to a riot that had broken out in the cafeteria. Upset and angry at how the guards leave Poussey face down on the floor for hours after her death, a riot ensues as the prisoners try to take matters into their own hands.

The riot continues.

Season five picks up exactly where season four left off, with Dayanara Diaz (Dascha Polanco) aiming a gun at prison guard Thomas Humphrey (Michael Torpey) as her fellow inmates yell, "Pull that trigger."

"There's a riot, the prison has gone rogue," Laverne Cox, who portrays Sophia Burset, teased to ET in April. "At the end of last season, basically the prisoners of Litchfield have taken over the prison and chaos -- everything you can imagine ensues. It's every different level of hilarity and tragedy and fear and mourning. We're still mourning the loss of one of our inmates … I'm really, really proud of this season."

There WILL be "Justice for Poussey."

ET also caught up with Jackie Cruz (Marisol "Flaca" Gonzales) and Adrienne C. Moore (Cindy Hayes) earlier this year, and they explained that fans will be happy with how Poussey's death is handled.

"There's a riot happening," Cruz said, "and we will show that we really did love [Poussey] and we believe in justice."

"I'm happy with how we told the story," Moore added. "Poussey was a beloved character, a beloved friend of ours, and so we don't take her loss lightly as a group of misfits in jail, and as cast members. And neither do the writers. I think that we're honoring that legacy."

How far will Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson go to make sure there's justice?

Seemingly the most affected by Poussey's death was her best friend, Taystee (Danielle Brooks). At the end of season four, we see Taystee urging Warden Joe Caputo (Nick Sandow) to make things right.

Believing that Officer Bailey murdered Poussey -- and that it wasn't an accident -- she demands that the guard be arrested and that Caputo calls Poussey's father to let him know what happened. At the time of the finale, he had yet to make that phone call. A distraught Taystee feels personally victimized by the prison's treatment of her friend, so we have a feeling her determination to do "her girl" right won't stop until there's proper justice.

Is Crazy Eyes still trying to keep Poussey's spirit alive?

One of the last times we saw Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren (Uzo Aduba), she was in her bunk covering herself with the books Poussey loved, seemingly in denial of what had occurred in the cafeteria. Later, Poussey's girlfriend, Brook Soso (Kimiko Glenn), saves Crazy Eyes in the library, rescuing her from beneath a collapsed bookshelf. Based on what we've seen from this character in previous seasons, we can't imagine she'll take the absence of Poussey lightly…

What will happen to Officer Bailey?

Still in shock at what he did, viewers last saw Bailey in tears, bundled up in a hoodie while solemnly walking through the prison. "I gotta go," he says to Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) in the hallway. "I have to get to them. I have to tell them I'm sorry. I am so sorry."

When Piper asks, "Who?" he replies, "Her friends. It was an accident."

Piper then urges him not to come face to face with Poussey's posse, as "they're not ready to hear" from him. Perhaps he'll speak to them in season five? Or will he stay far, far away from the prison, as the inmates demand he be taken into custody and serve time for his actions?

Will Caputo really be able to control the situation?

"Nothing happens without my approval," the warden told the guards in season four, just moments before he was notified that celebrity chef Judy King (Blair Brown) had been told she was given an early release and asked to pretend she was never at Litchfield at the time of Poussey's death.

Freaked out and seemingly unable to control anything going on in Litchfield anymore, we're not sure where his future stands as the prison's head honcho. With inmates like Taystee furious at how he handled the death, not even releasing Poussey's name while speaking to the press, we wouldn't be surprised if he feels the repercussions the most harshly.

The killer of an unnamed "guard" remains a mystery.

On top of Poussey's tragic passing, another murder remains unsolved. As construction was being done in the prison during season four, a guard was found dead in the garden. While a mystery to the staff, we actually know the guard was a hitman trying to kill Alex Vause (Laura Prepon), who in turn killed him to save herself.

Officer Desi Piscatella (Brad William Henke) believes it to be Galina "Red" Reznikov (Kate Mulgrew), but Lolly Whitehill (Lori Petty), clearly confused and in her head, takes the blame and is sent to the psych ward when she tells Sam Healy (Michael Harney) she "killed the guy."

Heading into season five, will we get to see Lolly again? Will Alex's guilt cause her to eventually confess? Will it pose a problem as Alex and Piper -- who's desperately been trying to lay low and stay "out of trouble" -- try to reignite their relationship?