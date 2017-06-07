Playing EXCLUSIVE: 'This Is Us' Stars Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz Gush Over Each Other & Dish on Season 2

The love is strong between the ladies of This Is Us.

Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson attended the Gracie Awards in Beverly Hills on Tuesday night. ET's Lauren Zima chatted with the actresses at the event and they couldn't help but gush over each other.

"I love any opportunity to hang out with these ladies," Moore shared with ET. "We've had a couple nice lunches, just the ladies of the cast. But I'm always blown away by how authentic both of them are, how comfortable, how confident. I have so much to learn from both of you."

"It's Mandy Moore. She's a little angel baby from the heavens, and so is Susan. And the way that they handle themselves with such grace," Metz added. "I don't know what grace is so I'm working on that. I learn a lot from these ladies in so many ways and I'm so happy just to be in the presence. And yeah, it's super fun."

Kelechi Watson also didn't shy away from complimenting her co-stars, adding that she loves "that they're so fully themselves."

"I just feel like all three of us bring ourselves to the table and we appreciate it," Watson gushed. "I appreciate every time they show me more of themselves. I'm more excited that I get to be around these women. Seriously."

The ladies also dished on what they would like to see happen in season 2, as the show continues to showcase inspiring female stories.

"I want to see this one sing," Moore said pointing to Metz. "Right? I want to see Kate get her career up and going."

"She has been in the shadows for too long," Metz added.

"I think we're proud to be a part of a show too that has such fully realized women who are flawed, who are fallible, who make mistakes, who are just trying to be the best version of themselves and it's not always easy," Moore shared. "I love that the show gives us the opportunity to explore so many different avenues [for] women. And you can tell that women are really loved and supported. Like Dan Fogelman, our creator, clearly, he likes women. You can see it in his writing."

