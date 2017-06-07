EXCLUSIVE: Snoop Dogg Lectures Bow Wow About His Music Career in 'Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta' Sneak Peek

Bow Wow is getting some advice from the pros – but he might not want to hear it.

In the upcoming episode of WE tv's Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, the 30-year-old rapper has a talk with Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri about his music and how he needs to step up his game.

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Bow Wow Rethinks Direction of His Music Career in 'Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta' Premiere

"Before I had kids, you was my son," Snoop tells Bow Wow in the clip. "That's just what it is. It's the same with J.D. I've seen how he raised you. Like, he put his career on pause for you. Know that!"

"You got to get people to start thinking that Bow Wow is grown," Dupri adds. "You gotta come out of that shell."

Sitting in between the two at dinner, Bow Wow looks to Dupri and reassures him that he's "got this."

"Why you be hatin' on my… Come on, you know I got this," the "Shortie Like Mine" rapper chimes in. "It's my turn now."

RELATED: Bow Wow Responds to Being Epically Roasted for Posting Private Jet Photo Then Getting Caught Flying Commercial

Things turn serious when Dupri gets real with Bow Wow, telling him that he thinks he's not giving it his all.

"I don't believe you're working hard enough," Dupri says. "You're driving the car in only first and second, there's three more gears in that car."

Watch the clip above for more.

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta follows Bow Wow as he embarks on releasing his first album in six years. With the help of established rappers and producers, he tries to re-enter the music industry and shed the bad boy behavior that got him in trouble in the past.

The reality series airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv. For more on GUHHA, watch below.