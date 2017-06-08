Brad Pitt Makes Bizarre Cameo as Depressing Weatherman on Comedy Central Show

Brad Pitt gave a bleak forecast while on The Jim Jefferies Show.

On Tuesday's episode of the Comedy Central program, the 53-year-old actor made a surprise cameo at the very end of the show, dressed as a local news weatherman who was on hand to explain climate change. Dressed in an all-tan outfit and '70s-esque tie, Pitt stood in front of a map of the world that showed that temperatures were on the rise.

"Things are going to be getting warmer in this area here, and this area here," the War Machine star said while pointing to the entire map.

"Do you have any future forecasts for us?" host Jim Jefferies asked. "There is no future," Pitt replied.

This isn't the first time Pitt has made a silly appearance on a late night show this year. Last month, the father of six also showed up to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert -- his first talk show appearance since his split from Angelina Jolie -- and participated in the segment, "Big Questions With Even Bigger Stars."

After joking that he hadn’t “been out in a while,” Pitt laid on a blanket with Colbert as they asked each other some of life’s deepest questions. Check out the A-list actor's responses: