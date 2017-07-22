Princes William and Harry Reveal Princess Diana's Private Humor and Their Last Convo With Her in HBO Doc

“She realized there was life outside of palace walls and she wanted us to see that from a very young age,” William says of his mother introducing him to her humanitarian work and opening their eyes to the world.

Of course, Diana’s fairy-tale life nearly crumbled following her separation from husband Prince Charles. The divorce made her an even bigger target of the paparazzi. “I sadly remember the most she ever cried was to do with press intrusion,” William says of family vacations ruined by cameras. “People would be utterly appalled if they knew what was going on.”

“One lesson I’ve learned is you never let them in too far because it’s very difficult to get them back out again,” he says of keeping a distance between the cameras and his personal life.

When it comes to her final days, both William and Harry regret not having taken full advantage of it before she died. “If I’d known now what was going to happen, I wouldn’t have been so blasé about it,” William says, referring to the last time he spoke to her. “Our phone call sticks in my mind quite heavily.”

“I can’t necessarily remember what I said. All I do remember is regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was,” Harry recalls. “Looking back on it now is incredibly hard.”