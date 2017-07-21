'Big Bang Theory' Stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki Recall Awkward Dating Story at First Comic-Con



The Big Bang Theory cast opened Comic-Con on Friday morning in Hall H reminiscing about the past decade and addressed the engagement cliffhanger between Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik).

“I went up to get my camera to get this moment. I had to get this photograph on my Polaroid,” Kaley Cuoco said, recalling the day they filmed the pivotal season 10 finale moment. “Everyone and their mother was behind the camera for this one scene. I started crying. We were all crying. It was really cool. So many relationships have transformed and to see that be the pinnacle of the season was so cool.”

During a lighter moment in the panel, executive producer Steve Molaro shared a story of the first Comic-Con panel for The Big Bang Theory, where he unknowingly crashed a fight between Cuoco and then-boyfriend Johnny Galecki, who were secretly dating at the time. Though the exes and co-stars couldn't recall exactly what they were fighting about, Cuoco shared that she was about ready to cry and urged Molaro -- who joked he was "fighting" to get back to his hotel room -- to stay.

MORE: First Look at 'Big Bang Theory' Spinoff 'Young Sheldon' -- See the Pics!



“I think it was a great bonding moment for me,” Cuoco joked, adding that she’s since gone to Molaro for relationship advice following that moment in the hotel bar in 2007.

Executive producer Bill Prady also revealed an anecdote from the show’s first trip to San Diego, illustrating just how close Cuoco is to her alter ego, Penny.

“We had done the panel and that was a time where it was possible for the cast to walk the floor safely,” Prady shared. “We wanted to see Comic-Con and we see all these cool things and Kaley said, ‘Where are we going?’ To here, to this! And she stopped and said, ‘I’m going to go back to the hotel.’ It was a very Penny moment.”

“It’s true. It was very honest,” the 31-year-old actress agreed, chuckling at the memory.

Attendees were treated to a blooper that went awry from an earlier season, where Cuoco and Galecki chose to prank their co-stars and crew by taking a dinner fight scene to another level. “We thought it would be really funny for the gag reel to take it really far,” Cuoco said of the physical prank that ended with her falling off a chair and getting clocked in the head.

WATCH: 'Big Bang Theory' Star Mayim Bialik Says She 'Can't Speak for a Month'-- Find Out Why!



“We did it. [When I got up] all I see is blood gushing out of my head … it was all over me! I had to get stitches that day and come shoot the next day. I got back and there were signs that said, ‘No fun allowed on the Big Bang set.’”

The cast also recalled their favorite guest stars, which included Stan Lee, the late Adam West, the late Carrie Fisher and James Earl Jones. Of Fisher and Jones, Molaro sweetly recalled Fisher meeting Jones, who voiced Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, for the first time on the Big Bang set: “She said, ‘Dad!’”

The Big Bang panel ended with an audience sing-along of Amy’s “Sweet Kitty” song and a note of gratitude from Galecki, who recalled a conversation he had with co-creator Chuck Lorre during their first Comic-Con.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco Debuts Wild New 'Dreamy Sherbet' Hair -- See the Pics!



“We were on the train from Los Angeles and I was sitting with Chuck Lorre and he said [the panel was in this room] -- that’s a lot of seats to fill. And we were a new show -- I think Battlestar Galactica was at the same time,” he recalled, admitting that his nervousness about being unable to fill thousands of seats got to Lorre. “He got on the phone and tried to get a 200-seat room … We couldn’t believe that there were people in the room and they had to turn away a few hundred people. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts.”



The Big Bang Theory premieres Monday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Related Gallery