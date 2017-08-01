'Star Trek: Discovery' to Split First Season Into 2 Chapters -- Plus, Check Out New Key Art!
By
Attention, Trekkies!
CBS announced on Tuesday during its summer Television Critics Association press tour that the first season of its highly-anticipated new series, Star Trek: Discovery, will be split into two chapters.
The first batch of episodes will run from Sept. 24 to Nov. 5, with the second returning Jan. 2018. The first episode will premiere on CBS and CBS All Access, before all new episodes launch weekly on the streaming service.
Additionally, new key art, featuring Sonequa Martin-Green's First Officer Michael Burnham, Jason Isaacs' Captain Gabriel Lorca, James Frain's Sarek and the rest of the cast, was unveiled during the panel.
ET spoke with the Star Trek: Discoverycast at San Diego Comic-Con last month, where they opened up about Martin-Green's character's Vulcan roots and what to expect from the latest reboot.
See what secrets they spilled in the video below.
Reporting by Philiana Ng.