'Star Trek' Star Nichelle Nichols Joins Mae Jemison On Stage at Las Vegas Convention -- See the Epic Reunion!

Star Trek Las Vegas 2017 included two very special guests!

Nichelle Nichols, known for her role as communications officer Lieutenant Uhura in the original Star Trek TV series, and Mae Jemison, the first African-American woman to travel in space, reunited at the special Trekkie convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday.

"A special moment. @NichelleIsUhura joins @maejemison onstage at #STLV17," the official Star Trek Twitter wrote alongside a pic of the two. In a second snap, Nichols and Jemison are seen smiling wide as they put up the "Live long and prosper" sign.

Nichols portrayed Lieutenant Uhura from 1966 to 1969, and reprised the role in the succeeding films. Her role was groundbreaking for African American women and the character was part of the first interracial kiss on television.

Jemison was a fan of the original series and cited Nichols' powerful character as her inspiration for joining NASA. She even had a cameo on Star Trek: The Next Generation. Now, Jemison is gearing up to head the 100 Year Starship Project, which is working on taking people beyond the solar system.

