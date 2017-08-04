'This Is Us' Loses One of Its 11 Emmy Nominations

This Is Us has lost one of its 11 ​coveted Emmy nominations.

On Friday, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences determined that the finale​ episode​,​ "Moonshadow​,​" was ineligible for its nomination in the Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For a Series, Limited Series or Movie category.

​According to the​ Television​ Academy, to be eligible for a nom​ination​ in the category, the episode submitted must have at least 51 percent of the action take place within the past 25 years. Unfortunately, the This Is Us episode submitted -- with its​ heavy use of​ flashbacks -- predominantly took place in the 1970s.

An Academy spokesperson confirmed the news to ET in a statement: "Having reviewed the 'Moonshadow' episode of This Is Us, the Awards Committee noted that the entrant unfortunately miscalculated the proportion of scenes that were period versus contemporary. In fact, the episode is predominately period. The entry (and subsequent nomination) [is] thereby disqualified. The sixth-place vote-getter – now the fifth nomination - will be identified by the accountants and will be revealed when the Television Academy's final round viewing platform opens on Monday."

​The Hollywood Reporter first reported the change in Emmy nominations for This Is Us.​ 20th Century Fox Television declined to comment. ET reached out to NBC for comment.

The Emmys website has since updated the drama's total nominations from 11 to 10.

Earlier this week, ET spoke with ​the This Is Us cast at NBC's summer ​Television Critics Association press tour, where it was announced that Sylvester Stallone ​would be guest starring in season two.