‘Difficult People’ returns to Hulu on Tuesday, Aug. 8, and just like before, the new season is jam-packed with guest stars. Season three welcomes Stockard Channing, Tony Hale, Vanessa Williams and more to Billy Eichner and Julie Klausner’s snarky world of comedy. Meanwhile, the show will also welcome back Fred Armisen and scene-stealer Jackie Hoffman. Get your first look at all the guest stars on season!