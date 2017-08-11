EXCLUSIVE: 'Riverdale's Most Romantic Season 1 Scenes -- We Dare You Not to Swoon!

"Archie got hot!"

And with those three little words, fans were thrust into the wildly seductive world of The CW's Riverdale -- aka the only town on TV where absolutely everyone is ridiculously attractive.

To celebrate the upcoming release of Riverdale: The Complete First Season out on DVD and Blu-ray on Aug. 15, ET has your exclusive sneak peek at the steamiest special feature, "River-Love," highlighting some of the, well, steamiest moments from the series' freshman season.

So which Riverdale romance moments made the cut?

- Betty and Jughead's swoon-worthy first kiss? Check!

- Kevin's late night rendezvous? You betcha.

- Archie and Veronica's seven-minutes-in-heaven smooch? Hell, yes.

- And best of all? No Ms. Grundy in sight!

If you loved all of these steamy scenes, get ready because there's even more headed our way in Rivedale's second season -- including new love interests for some of your favorite Riverdale High hotties and the introduction of new characters like bisexual Archie Comics character Toni Topaz.

"We were so happy with the response that people had to season one," Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently marveled to ET. "We gave it our all, and we were so happy that the fans were so passionate and that people so responded to these characters and these actors that everyone loves."

"The biggest thing that I think I'm most excited about, and that most people will be excited about, is just to have more time with these characters that they love," Aguirre-Sacasa said of season two’s expanded 22-episode order. "We all wanted [22 episodes] and that’s what we were working towards, so we're really excited about it. It's a huge mountain to climb, but we're ready."

Riverdale season two premieres Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. Season one is available on digital now, and on Blu-Ray and DVD on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Need more Riverdale in your life? Press play on the video below to laugh along with the cast's biggest bloopers in the season one gag reel!