The Ultimate 'Friends' History Book Hitting Shelves in Time for Sitcom's 25th Anniversary

If you're a Friends superfan, there's a new book dedicated to exploring the history and legacy of the beloved sitcom.

I'll Be There for You, penned by Kelsey Miller, was recently acquired by Harlequin imprint Hanover Square Press, and will be coming out in time for the sitcom's 25th anniversary in 2019.

NEWS: A 'Friends' Off-Broadway Musical Is Happening, and It's Going to Be Epic

Friends, which debuted on NBC in 1994, ended up running for 10 seasons and 236 episodes and was one of the most successful shows at the time, and it's series finale in May 2006 had some of the highest viewership numbers of all time for a scripted show, behind only M*A*S*H, Cheers and Seinfeld.

To this day the show thrives among millennials, reportedly snagging over 16 million viewers a week in reruns across multiple broadcast platforms. The upcoming tome will examine the show's enduring popularity -- as well as some behind-the-scenes looks at how the series came to exist.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston Reveals Why She Thinks 'Friends' Would Never Exist in Today's Smartphone Age

The book -- which will also serve as a definitive compendium of Friends facts and tidbits -- will also look back at the litany of guest stars and the way Friends influenced pop culture (including the impact of Jennifer Aniston's iconic haircut known forever as "The Rachel.")

For more on the celebrated comedy series, check out the video below.