Bill Hader Plays Anthony Scaramucci in Surprise Appearance on 'SNL: Weekend Update Summer Edition'

Saturday Night Live's special primetime edition of Weekend Update Summer Edition kicked off Thursday night with a special visit from SNL alum Bill Hader, playing the recently-ousted White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.

Facetiming into the show, Hader's Scaramucci said he's totally content about the way he behaved during his run as communications director before getting fired by President Donald Trump less than two weeks after getting the job.

"The Mooch has no regrets, baby!," Hader as Scaramucci declared. "All I did was sell my company, miss the birth of my child and ruin my entire reputation, all to be king of Idiot Mountain for 11 days."

Reflecting on his ironic popularity in the media, Hader said, "Everybody loves the Mooch. I’m like human cocaine. You got a little bump of me, I made you feel excited, but I was out of your system too quick. And now that I'm gone, you're all depressed and edgy and you’re trying to figure out how to score some more Scaramouch!"

[insert quick FaceTime call with The Mooch] #WeekendUpdate pic.twitter.com/mOgJdAcGFY — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) August 11, 2017

Hader also lampooned Scaramucci's vulgar New Yorker interview, claiming that the reporter, Ryan Lizza, had misquoted him regarding his infamous comments about White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.

"I guess people didn't like it when I said that -- and let me see if I can clean this up for primetime -- that Steve Bannon was trying to 'S his own C.' And by-the-by, I was completely misquoted. I didn't say that Bannon tried to 'S his own C,' he did it!" Hader as Scaramucci claimed. "He made contact! I saw it!"

Hader, who left Saturday Night Live at the end of Season 38 in 2013, is the latest guest star hired by SNL to lampoon the Trump administration following Alec Baldwin's acclaimed portrayal of Trump for most of last season, as well as Melissa McCarthy's lauded impression of former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Check out the video below for a look at McCarthy's celebrated performance.

Weekend Update Summer Edition airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.