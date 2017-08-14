EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany Haddish Gets Emotional Message About Her Estranged Father on ‘Hollywood Medium’ -- Watch!

Tiffany Haddish gets a message from the other side about someone who’s still very much alive.

ET has your exclusive first look at this week’s all-new Hollywood Medium, which sees the Girls Trip star sitting down with Tyler Henry and connecting with her paternal grandfather -- a man she seemingly never met, as she did not meet her biological father until later in life.

“My whole point to meet my father was just to know, like, genetically, what do I have to expect, you know?” she shares. “And just, where the hell yo’ a** been? Where yo’ a** was at when I was out here living in the streets, you know? And, yeah.”

Haddish says she connected with her father in her late 20s, when she tracked him down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“The feeling is basically of a father figure missing some of the more developmental stages of life,” Henry starts to share, “and then ultimately coming around once people have already been raised.”

“The reason why this comes through is, that man’s father comes through on the other side and is making a connection to you, and talking about, basically, his son’s actions, or inactions,” he adds. “This man is coming through and basically acknowledging, ‘I’m sorry that my son wasn’t able to be the dad that he could’ve been.’”

“That relationship is only what it is, to the extent that it is,” Henry continues. “You can only do so much ... I do not see the relationship getting super strong, or super close, or super connected. Does that make sense?”

“Yes,” Haddish answers. ‘I reconnected with my dad when I was, like, 27. I offered to let him come stay with me and let me take care of him, then he, like, disappeared again.”

Haddish says her father recently reached out for the first time in a long time, seemingly because of her success.

“He says he wants to come stay with me now,” she shares. “There’s a part of me that’s like, well, you kind of missed that boat.”

That’s when Henry shares one final message from her grandfather: “Know what you’re responsible for and know what you’re not, and you’re not responsible for him.”

See Haddish’s full reading on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET when Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry airs on E! Check out the video below to watch ET’s interview with the 21-year-old clairvoyant.