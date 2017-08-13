'Game of Thrones': A Fan Favorite Returns for an Epic Team-Up -- Plus, [SPOILER] Is Pregnant!

WARNING: We're about to reveal the biggest plot twists and turns from Sunday night's all-new episode of Game of Thrones, "Eastwatch." If you do not want to be spoiled, jump in the nearest boat and row away like hell...

He's baaaack!

After nearly four full seasons of wondering WTHHTG?! (What the hell happened to Gendry?! Duh.) King Robert Baratheon's bastard son finally made his highly anticipated return to Game of Thrones on Sunday.

When we last saw Gendry, Stannis Bratheon had ordered the blacksmith to be scarified to the Lord of Light by way of Melisandre and her seductive witchy powers. Ser Davos helped him escape from Stannis' clutches at Dragonstone by giving him a dinky little rowboat and telling him to sail west back to King's Landing and keep a low profile.

This week, after sneaking Tyrion into King’s Landing, Ser Davos found Gendry working inconspicuously in Flea Bottom as an accomplished blacksmith -- but apparently a subpar swordsman. Not a problem! With his trusty Thor-like war hammer, Gendry was ready to emerge from the shadows of his father's name and jumped at the chance to join Ser Davos and Tyrion on their escape from King's Landing.

Once at Dragonstone, Gendry quickly introduced himself to Jon Snow and he proudly established the connection that they were the bastard sons of two great friends: Robert Baratheon and Eddard Stark. Gendry volunteered his services against the undead beyond the wall, joining Jon, Davos, Ser Jorah Mormont and some familiar faces like The Hound, Thoros of Myr and Beric Dondarrion on their quest to capture a White Walker.

As for that pregnancy news? Send your ravens of congratulations to….

Cersei!

That's right -- the Queen of the Iron Throne has a brand new heir on the way, but this time, she's done trying hide her children's true heritage.

"Who will you say is the father?" Jamie asks after his sister tells him the incestuously good news. "You," she replies simply.

Cersei then reminded her brother/lover of an old saying their father Tywin used to quote: "A lion doesn’t concern himself with the opinions of sheep."

Uhh… not sure that was the context he was hoping this would be used for, but congrats! Fingers crossed this child has Myrcella's good looks, Tommen's kind heart, and absolutely nothing from Joffrey because that royal prick was the absolute worst.

