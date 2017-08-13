Shonda Rhimes Takes Her Shondaland Production Company to Netflix: It's a 'Fearless Space for Creators'

Shonda Rhimes is heading to Netflix and leaving ABC behind her.

The powerful writer/producer inked a multi-year deal with the digital streaming service to produce new projects under her Shondaland banner, and her longtime producing partner, Betsy Beers, is coming with her.

Netflix announced the surprising news on Sunday night in a statement, which included comments from Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos praising Rhimes as "one of the greatest storytellers in the history of television."

"Her work is gripping, inventive, pulse-pounding, heart-stopping, taboo-breaking television at its best. I’ve gotten the chance to know Shonda and she’s a true Netflixer at heart -- she loves TV and films, she cares passionately about her work, and she delivers for her audience," Sarandos stated. "We’re so excited to welcome her to Netflix."

Shondaland's three popular ABC dramas -- Grey's Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder -- will stay at the network. Reportedly, the series' showrunners will also stay with ABC, and the network will continue to develop the upcoming Grey's Anatomy spin-off.

In the statement released by Netflix, Rhimes had nothing but kind words for ABC, sharing, "I could not have asked for a better home to begin my career. I continue to be grateful to work with so many talented people."

Rhimes also said that the big move is part of "my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my company," and that Netflix provides a "fearless space for creators."

"The future of Shondaland at Netflix has limitless possibilities," she added.

ABC Studios President Patrick Moran released a statement in response to the news, sharing, "We’re so proud of the work we’ve done with Shonda and Betsy throughout our long and productive relationship. The Shondaland imprint will always be an important part of ABC Studios and we wish them all the best in this new endeavor."

