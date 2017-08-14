'Insecure' Recap: Lawrence Has a Threesome, While 'Single Issa' Reunites With Daniel

What is happening to Lawrence?

In episode four of Insecure season two, Jay Ellis' character could be sinking deeper into the "f**k boy" persona that Tasha (Dominique Perry) called him out for after he dumped her.

EXCLUSIVE: Insecure Breakout Yvonne Orji Talks Molly's Journey and Jill Marie Jones Comparisons

Now that Tasha is out of the picture, Lawrence is ready to mingle. He makes plans to hit a club with friends, but gets sidetracked on the way to buy alcohol for the night's "pre-game" festivities.

For starters, a cop pulls him over while on his way to store, and he's not sure how the traffic stop will end. The scene points to the looming fear of police brutality, as Lawrence waits for the officer to return with his license and registration. The cop however, lets him off with a friendly warning.



EXCLUSIVE: Insecure Showrunner Prentice Penny Talks Season 2, Directing Issa Rae and Quashes SATC Comparisons

If he wasn't already feeling lucky, a quick trip to the grocery store cancels his boys' night out. He ends up attempting a threesome, with two white women who expect him to have the same stamina like the "other black guys" that they've been with in the past.

An awkward three-way was enough to send the #LawrenceHive drawing lines in the sand. While some members of the digital fan base solidified their loyalty to Lawrence, others were ready to jump ship, given his egregious and downright erratic decisions.

They want us to doubt our king but we much like Lawrence himself we will remain faithful #LawrenceHive 🙏🏿👕 pic.twitter.com/YGWnxiqXUB — DONAVON (@Donnynnon) August 14, 2017

I'm currently having second thoughts about this #LawrenceHive thing. The only Vanilla I like is ice cream. #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/8uwGylXzd6 — ronald isley (@yoyotrav) August 14, 2017

WATCH: Issa Rae Hilariously Re-Enters the Dating World in Insecure' Season 2 Trailer

Meanwhile, the ladies are having some fun of their own. Issa (Issa Rae), Molly (Yvonne Orji) and Kelli (Natasha Rothwell) hit up a party where "Single Issa" comes out to play when she runs into Daniel King (Y'lan Noel), who she cheated on Lawrence with in the first season.



As for Molly, she's pondering a sex proposition from her childhood friend, who happens to be in an open marriage. This obviously poses quite the dilemma for the put-together attorney.

Although Issa's night out ends on a high note, her ex-boyfriend Lawrence seems to be missing her. He ends the night parked outside of Issa's apartment, and judging by the look of regret in his eyes, there's only a matter of time before he pops back into her life.

Insecure airs on Sundays at 10:30 ET/PT on HBO.

EXCLUSIVE: Issa Rae Talks Insecure Season 2, Pokes Fun at 'Awkward' BET Awards Mishap