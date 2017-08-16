‘RHONY’ Reunion First Look: Andy Cohen and Cast Confront Luann de Lesseps About Husband Tom's Alleged Cheating

Oh, it’s about Tom.

ET has your first look at part one of The Real Housewives of New York City reunion, which finds host Andy Cohen and the cast confronting Luann de Lesseps about her husband, Tom D’Agostino’s, alleged infidelities. At the time, Luann was still with Tom -- and defending him. The reunion was taped before she announced they were divorcing after seven months of marriage.

“It just seems like he’s the type of person who might go to the bar with one person, leave with another,” Bethenny Frankel says. “Or be at a bar and whisper about having a collar on, or a ball and chain.”

“Yeah, I admit his humor is a little off,” Luann replies.

“Luann, you’re saying you’re the type of person who wants to know [if he does something],” Andy notes.

“No, she does not want to,” Ramona Singer mutters.

“Does it alarm you that Bethenny is saying that they have all heard things since you’ve been married?” Andy asks. “Does that raise your antennas?”

“Yes, it does,” Luann replies. “Of course it does.”

Bethenny then jumps in to tell Luann that the entire cast wants her to be happy, to which Luann simply replies, “Good.” That’s when Andy asks her if she and Tom have an open relationship.

“No,” she responds. “Not at all. I’m not interested in an open relationship, otherwise I wouldn’t be married.”

Andy then asks Luann, if she found out Tom had been unfaithful, what would she do?

“I would leave,” she says. “I really would.”

The whole cast seems surprised by her answer, with all of their eyes going wide. Ramona then flat out says she doesn’t believe her co-star.

Watch what happens next when The Real Housewives of New York City’s reunion starts on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. ET spoke with Andy last week, where he shared his take on what went down at the taping.

“The reunion takes on a new meaning when you know the ending of the story, frankly,” he says. “So, it’s interesting seeing it through that lens … I look forward to talking to Lu about where she's at as soon as I can.”

